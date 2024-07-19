The rumors are getting stronger by the day, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck refuse to break the silence on their alleged marital troubles. They spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, away from each other, which has convinced fans that all isn’t well. But is the reason for their divorce the same as it was behind their broken engagement 20 years back? Scroll below for all the details!

JLo first dated Ben in mid-2002. Their love blossomed on the sets of Gigli (2003) and the famous music video Jenny On The Block (2004). It all happened shortly after her divorce from Cris Judd (2003), and there were rumors of infidelity, but Jennifer strongly quashed the allegations!

Fans would know that Ben Affleck had always been a private person, and he was never comfortable with the media glare Jennifer Lopez attracted. They got engaged in November 2002, and their wedding was scheduled for September 14, 2003. With four days’ notice, Bennifer postponed their wedding due to the “excessive media attention.” Unfortunately, it became the ultimate reason behind their broken engagement in January 2004.

A few days ago, Ben Affleck gave a statement about how he wanted Jennifer Lopez to keep their relationship away from social media. But he eventually realized that it wasn’t a “fair” thing to ask. JLo would shared glimpses of their marriage, anniversary celebrations, and vacations on rare occasions on her social media. But it looks like the Batman actor is done with “all the drama” and cannot take it any longer.

A source close to Ok! Magazine claims, “Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do. Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers.”

The report adds, “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain.”

Looks the their different personalities and life choices have become the reason behind their split, yet again. It is unfortunate how destiny brought them together, only for another heartbreak.

However, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not confirmed their divorce yet. So here’s hoping it is all untrue or they work out their issues and save their marriage.

Meanwhile, their marital house is officially on the market for sale at a whopping $68 million. Ben Affleck is said to be living in a rented apartment next to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house.

