After announcing their pregnancy in May 2024, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been vocal and open about becoming parents soon. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018 after dating on and off for two years, were often targeted by internet sleuths about Hailey’s pregnancy. However, the model always denied the rumours and explained that she would share the news herself when it came true.

Hailey Bieber addressed the pregnancy rumours several times. In an October 2023 cover story with GQ Hype, she stated, “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s—.'”

She further expressed that whenever that day comes, the internet “will be the last to know.” But that wasn’t the case, was it?

The parents-to-be shared the exciting news with a joint Instagram post on May 9. Since then, they have been sharing multiple snaps revealing Hailey’s baby bump. Days after their announcement, a source told People that when Justin Bieber and Hailey found out about their first baby together, it was “just the best day for them.”

The source added, “Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

In the Instagram post, Rhode’s founder wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress which exposed her baby bump, along with a lace head scarf and black Saint Laurent sunglasses. The images included the couple showing off their matching wedding rings and romantic snaps.

The source further shared, “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy it for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

