Hailey Bieber is not just Justin Bieber’s better half. She is an influencer and has a dominating social media presence. She even has her own skincare line. She and Justin are now counting the days to welcome their first child as the model exudes a pregnancy glow. Her maternity fashion is leaving us wide-mouthed, and her recent spotting, where she wore a lace see-through number, is certainly the peak of maternity fashion after, of course, Rihanna!

The couple announced the good news in May, and they did it very aesthetically. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and are often talked about because of their contrasting styles. The supermodel is very popular on social media, and her viral makeup trends, like strawberry makeup or latte makeup, have gone viral previously. She has over 52.5 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted in New York City during the weekend. The Momma-to-be turned heads in her black lacey jumpsuit. It was a skintight, translucent outfit with a skin-colored layer beneath the lace. Hailey sported a long black leather overcoat on her jumpsuit. She accessorized her outfit with a matching purse and a pair of sunglasses. For footwear, the Rhode skincare founder went for black heels.

For jewelry, Hailey opted for a dainty necklace clinging around the neck and a pair of rings, including her allegedly $1.5 million oval-cut diamond engagement ring. Mrs Bieber wore sheer foundation with a hydrating formula as the base for her aesthetic clean-face makeup look for the day. She used N*de blush on the cheeks and neutral brown lipstick topped with loads of gloss. The pictures went viral on social media platform X. Here, take a look at them.

Hailey Bieber in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ViWxovQ3U4 — 21 (@21metgala) June 23, 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber steps out for dinner in New York (June 22) pic.twitter.com/HPxmRmQ7HN — BieberRoots (@BieberRoots_PT) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Justin wore baggy white shorts that slid down, revealing his red boxers. Bieber paired them with a white T-shirt and a beige brown sweater over it. Lastly, the Sorry crooner sported a baseball cap, black shoes, and white socks to complete his look.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in New York City. pic.twitter.com/X1JwICjktA — 21 (@21metgala) June 23, 2024

