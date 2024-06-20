Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s revealing attire often trumps the netizens and makes them question her fashion choices. She is almost always seen in a sleek, gelled-back hairstyle, but she turned up her styling game as she debuted a new hair color. It’s like love her or hate her; you will think about her either way. Keep scrolling for more.

Kanye is mostly in the news for something negative, as recently, his former employee accused him of sexual harassment. Even most people believe that he controls Censori and that he was the one who dressed her up in such outrageous clothes. However, Ye has always called Bianca his muse. The Yeezy architect’s family is also reportedly concerned for her, as several sources often claim in the media.

On June 20, Daily Loud shared Krrco’s video clip of Kanye West and Bianca Censori from Paris on X. The Yeezy architect looked scintillating in her new hair color and hairstyle. Bianca dyed her hair in a gorgeous pink shade, and the short bob was curled and messy, giving her a very s*xy look. However, she stuck to her regular fashion for the wardrobe and wore a n*de colored bodysuit sans a bra. She paired it with knee-high socks and clear heels. She went minimalistic with her makeup, neutral lip shade, and matte foundation base.

On the other hand, Kanye West went for an all-white ensemble that resembled a Beekeeper’s costume. He wore a white hoodie with matching pants, gloves, and footwear. The Donda rapper donned his iconic full-face mask in white, which kept his face hidden from everyone. Netizens have a wide range of opinions on the couple’s recent look.

One user wrote, “I admire her dedication to dressing like a sl*t in public. It’s a lot harder than it looks, guys.”

Another said, “What the heck is he wearing?? It Reminds me of covid 19.”

A user complimenting Bianca wrote, “She’s beautiful.”

One explained, “She doesn’t get to pick what she wears. U can tell.”

Another said, “She is so fine.”

One person wrote, “Bianca slays idc what no one says.”

A user quipped, “Censori uncensored.”

Speaking of Kanye’s outfit, one user wrote, “Wait, all I see is a beekeeper’s attire.”

And, “Why does he have to do shit like this though seriously.”

One stated, “she’s hot tho.”

Check out the video here:

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori seen in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z67hGl6nur — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2024

