Kanye West and Bianca Censori just can’t stay away from the spotlight. After Ye got sued by a former assistant for sexual assault, the rapper seems to be leading a timid life, but not his wife. The couple keeps things interesting between them by going on date nights often, and they went on one in the beautiful city of Italy’s Florence, but Bianca’s unconventional style caught our eye.

Kanye is almost always in the news for outrageous comments or weird shenanigans. Over the past several months, he and his wife have made headlines for the latter’s exposing clothes. Some people believe Ye forces her to wear such revealing outfits. The Yeezy architect’s parents expressed their concern once and again when the Donda rapper announced venturing into the adult industry. Bianca’s parents feared for their daughter, and she recently visited them in her home country, Australia.

Recently, a former female assistant of Kanye West filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual assault, and also mentioned that the father of four had sent her obscene texts. It seems like Ye is trying to forget the bad things and enjoy a nice dinner with his wife, Bianca Censori. The latest report by TMZ reveals Ye and Bianca enjoyed a quiet and fancy dinner in Florence, Italy.

Kanye and Bianca were at the Il Palagio, where the spot earned a coveted Michelin Star. Censori continued with her daring fashion as she sported a completely sheer cloak-style outfit, and a lot of skin showed through the sheer fabric. According to the media outlet’s report, one of their fellow diners revealed that Ye was glued to his phone for a good amount of time. The report revealed that they were at the restaurant for about two hours.

Kanye West always takes some time to shoot videos of Bianca Censori and did the same on their date. They opted out of alcohol and stuck to water, coke, and tea. The couple also had several food courses, as per the report. TMZ exclusively obtained the pictures, showing Ye in a white full-sleeved T-shirt and matching pants.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Swanky Date in Italy, Still Half Naked https://t.co/6C8RvhF5Fe pic.twitter.com/tWy71sxeCw — Bollywood Buzz (@BolyBuzz) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s former employee, Lauren Pisciotta, sued him for at least $4 million on account of breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment. He even sent disturbing texts to Lauren, which were mentioned in the lawsuit.

