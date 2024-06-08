Bianca Censori came to the limelight after her secret marriage to Kanye West in 2022, and she continues to be relevant. Courtesy of her bizarre fashion choices, which have become daily tabloid material. But a close friend claims she’s a completely different person who dresses sober when Ye isn’t around. Below is the exciting scoop you need!

Kanye loves to travel the world with Bianca. In the past year, their UAE, Miami, and Italy vacations have gone viral over the internet. But there’s one common factor, Censori, which leaves little to the imagination. She’s pulled off skimpy bikini tops and buttock-revealing outfits. And the trend continues!

There were strong rumors that Bianca Censori’s father was upset with her clothing choices. He reportedly wanted to have a face-to-face conversation with Kanye West and reprimand him for the same. But a friend of the Yeezy architect head claims there is no bad blood.

The source close to Page Six claims Kanye West treats his wife Bianca Censori like “some dramatic installation of art.” But when she isn’t “busy working as his muse,” one can see her wearing decent clothes.

During a recent trip to Australia, Bianca Censori wore a sweater dress, and as per her friend, “it was very obvious she was acting like she was off the clock from a job.” The source also claimed that one would think she lost her mind, but seeing her in a normal avatar felt good!

Rubbishing all the claims about the family rifts, the report also clarified that Bianca is very much in contact with her family and they’ve not cut-off due to alleged issues over her fashion outings!

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022. He slid into her DMs and offered her a job at Yeezy. She was then promoted to head architect. She was recently seen at a work meeting alongside Ye in Italy.

