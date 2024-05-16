Things haven’t been going well with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Everyone’s favourite Hollywood couple is going through a rough patch in their married life. Recently, there were reports that the couple is all set to get divorced. The reports made headlines because Jennifer and Ben started making solo appearances at major events.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s continuous solo appearances and straight-face pictures led to speculation that they’re not happy in their marriage. Recently, Jennifer attended the Met Gala 2024 alone. Fans wondered why Ben was not accompanying her. Eventually, the separation reports started getting stronger. Now, there’s a new update stating that the Batman V Superman star had already moved out. Now, there’s another big update.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Couples Therapy

A report by the Marca web portal states that Jennifer and Ben have started couples therapy. Reportedly, the couple fights constantly over small things. The report states that Ben wants to do everything to make the marriage work, as he doesn’t want his second marriage to end on a sour note. Ben Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner and the two got divorced in 2018.

So far, these are just speculations. There is no confirmation on the divorce news yet.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first started dating in 2002, and their relationship ended in 2004. Two years ago, the two rekindled their romance and got married in 2022. Their fans were happy to see their love story have a romantic ending, with them ending up together. But with the divorce rumours making constant headlines, it looks like the two won’t grow old together!

There’s also a documentary film about the duo on Amazon Prime Video—Ben and Jen: Never Say Never. If you are a fan and want to witness their fairytale love story, you should give it a watch.

