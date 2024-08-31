Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth are two of the most loved actors in Hollywood, largely owing to their superhero roles. Henry gained immense fame as Superman in the former DC Universe, while Hemsworth plays Thor in the MCU. Before Cavill got the role in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Chris was already playing the God of Thunder in the MCU. Hence, Cavill once went to Chris to get advice from him. Keep scrolling to know the deets.

Hemsworth first appeared as the God of Thunder in the MCU in 2011, and then in 2012, he reprised his role in The Avengers. Meanwhile, Cavill’s DC movie was released in 2013 and is considered one of the greatest castings ever. He was loved by the fans as Clark Kent, and people were furious and heartbroken when he was ousted from the new DC Universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran became the co-heads. Both the actors gained unparalleled fame and popularity playing superheroes on screen. Now, Henry has also joined the MCU with the latest Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Henry Cavill approached Chris Hemsworth before making the Man of Steel and asked for tips. Cavill might have been curious about playing one of the most iconic DC superheroes, Superman, in the Zack Snyder-helmed movie. The Marvel star shared a few kind words with the English actor, which helped him ease his nerves.

As per the report, Henry Cavill met Chris Hemsworth at a Comic Con, and the actor recalled, “I did briefly speak to Chris Hemsworth at Comic Con, who played Thor. I just walked up and said, Mate, I wanted to say hi; my name is Henry. I’m playing Superman, what’s it like?” Cavill added that Chris Hemsworth had some encouraging words for him.

The Man of Steel star continued, adding, “[Chris said] Don’t worry about it. The fans are a lot more supportive than you think. They’re behind you the whole way, so just enjoy it. He’s a really nice bloke.”

Chris Hemsworth is known for his genuinely nice behavior, and Henry Cavill is also known to be a thorough gentleman. It would be interesting to see them share the screen, and that might be possible now, as Cavill has appeared as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel can bring him back for a much bigger and more significant role, and eventually, he can be in the same movie as Hemsworth.

On the professional front, Henry Cavill reportedly has Lionsgate’s action adventure In the Grey, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez. Guy Ritchie is the director, and it is set to be released in the theatres in 2025.

