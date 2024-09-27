The day of the ultimate truth is here! Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan led Devara has arrived in theatres. The early reviews have been highly favorable, and fans have been flocking to the ticket windows. The action drama has scored the second-highest pre-sales of 2024. It unfortunately missed Kalki 2898 AD by an inch. Scroll below for the final advance booking collection for day 1.

Devara has been divided into two parts. Franchises, especially in the action genre, work well in India. There is also massive anticipation because Jr NTR was returning to the big screens after two and a half years, that too in a dual role. His last outing was the blockbuster RRR, so there are high expectations shouldered on his latest release.

Day 1 Advance Booking Collection (Final Update)

The last 24 hours played a major role in boosting the pre-sales. With a growth of 24%, Devara closed its advance booking for day 1 at 49.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Jr NTR starrer sold 18.45 lacs+ tickets from over 17,000 shows nationwide.

The best-performing state was Telangana, which contributed to 20.30 crores gross of pre-sales, which is around 40% of the total advance booking collection for day 1. Andhra Pradesh is at #2 with 18.45 crores gross. In terms of cities, Hyderabad knocked it out of the park with 16.05 crores gross sales alone.

Scores 2nd highest advance booking of 2024

Unfortunately, Devara could not beat Kalki 2898 AD, which made 55.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in pre-sales and conquered the top throne. Jr NTR starrer clocks the second-highest advance booking of 2024 by beating Guntur Kaaram, Stree 2, The GOAT, and other biggies.

