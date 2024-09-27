Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra was released in the theatres on September 20 with great expectations. The film was touted as a slick actioner and had a decent opening, courtesy of National Cinema Day. However, the movie could not maintain the same momentum in its first week, and with each passing day, the numbers kept dwindling.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 6

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer further saw a decline on its 6th day. The numbers remained below 70 lakhs. On Wednesday (September 25), the movie earned 61 lakhs. The total collection of the film comes to 10.48 crore.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Breakdown

Friday – 4.52 crore

Saturday – 1.79 crore

Sunday – 2.15 crore

Monday – 74 lakhs

Tuesday – 67 lakhs

Wednesday – 61 lakhs

The film’s collections showed some improvement on the 3rd day. However, it continued to crash after that. It seems very difficult for the movie to cross even the 15 crore mark too. Since Jr NTR’s Devara releases today (September 27) and that will further pose a threat to the Siddhant Chaturvedi film, which is already struggling.

Yudhra’s Opening Collection

The movie opened at 4.52 crore which was a decent number. This was mainly because of National Cinema Day wherein all the tickets were priced at only Rs 99. This gave a good push to the action flick, but it could not maintain that consistency. Furthermore, the Siddhant Chaturvedi movie has also received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. While some have praised the action sequences of the movie, others did not like the performances or the execution. This is also not allowing a positive word of mouth to work for the movie. Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Raj Arjun.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

