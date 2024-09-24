Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Actioner Drops Unceremoniously On Monday, Earns Only 60 Lakhs!

Things seem to be going further downhill for the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra. The actioner was released with great expectations on September 20, 2024, but it struggles to rake in cash registers at the box office. After a decent opening, the movie witnessed a downward graph and crashed unceremoniously on Monday (September 23).

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 4

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer earned a mere 60 lakhs on its fourth day. This is indeed a poor outcome and might result in the action film becoming a sure-shot disaster. The film’s total 4-day collection now comes to 8.10 crore. Well, it seems that the film will find it difficult even to reach the 10 crore mark unless the numbers improve miraculously in the coming days.

Yudhra’s Opening Collection

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer opened at a decent 4.25 crore. This had led to expectations being high from the actioner’s collections. An important reason behind the same was the movie’s release coinciding with National Cinema Day. The occasion had the tickets being priced at a mere Rs 99. However, the collections of Yudhra began to drop soon after that.

About Yudhra

The movie has been directed by Ravi Udyavar, who had previously helmed the 2017 film Mom starring the late Sridevi. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun. The plot revolves around Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who is a young man with severe anger issues stemming from complications during his birth. To unleash this anger, he is recruited to act as a double agent for the Indian police force to bust a drug racket. During this quest, he locks horns with a dangerous gangster/drug lord, Firoze (Raj Arjun). The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

