With little options at the ticket windows, old movies are shining bright at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta led Veer Zaara has completed two weeks at the box office. It has clocked over 100% returns and adds another feather to the cap. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Budget + OG Box Office Collections

Released on Diwali, 2004, the Yash Chopra directorial was made on a budget of 23 crores. It ended its box office run at 43 crores in India and made collections of 97.64 crores gross worldwide. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and won several accolades.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Veer Zaara has been re-released multiple times at the box office. In its ongoing run, it made stunning earnings of 1.55 crores in its first week from only 202 cinemas. It maintained a steady hold in the second week with a 40% drop as 93 lacs more were added to the kitty. The total sum now comes to 2.48 crores.

Return on Investment

The total box office collections (original + multiple re-releases) now stand at 47.50 crores (estimated). The return on investment is around 24.5 crores, and the profit percentage is 106.5%.

Here’s we calculate return on investment:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Veer Zaara has unlocked another milestone as it has crossed 100% returns at the box office. There are no strong competitors in Hindi, so Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer will achieve bigger heights by the end of this theatrical journey. Fingers crossed!

More about the film

The supporting cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher. Thanks to the re-run, it has clocked 100 crores+ at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

