Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Neha Kakkar (Student Of The Year 2) To Dhvani Bhanushali (Saaho), Choose Your Favourite Female Playback Singer

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: It may be our favourite actors appearing on the big screens with their best moves, the credit for all the chartbuster tracks truly belong to the voices behind it. Adding onto our exclusive audience poll section this year, are the top favourite songs from last year. But who really made the cut on your playlist?

From Neha Kakkar’s The Hook Up Song (Student Of The Year 2) to Dhvani Bhanushali’s Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho) – below are the shortlisted names for favourite Female Playback Singer category:

Ghar More Pardesiyan – Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade (Kalank)

The moment makers revealed that the song will witness a glimpse of the jugalbandi between Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, one anticipated Ghar More Pardesiyan to be high on energy and a super success. However, not only did the song turn out be a melodious one, but also became a soul of Kalank.

The Hook Up Song – Neha Kakkar (Student Of The Year 2)

Neha Kakkar has come up with a lot of songs last year and many of them turned out to be hits. The Hook Up Song was one which remained an original and exceptionally struck the right chords with the audiences. Moreover, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry further gave it a sizzling touch.

Yeh Aaina – Shreya Ghoshal (Kabir Singh)

Do we even need an explaination here? Kabir Singh is undoubtedly one of the best albums of the year. Right from the cheerful to the emotional quotient, Shreya Ghoshal captured it all in a perfect note, leading to audiences listening to the track on loop.

O Saki Saki – Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar (Batla House)

Not only Nora Fatehi, but Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar too continued their streak of successes with this recreation. While the original remains in the hearts of cine goers till date, the singer duo made some on-point beats for the foot tapping track, to make this one a superhit too.

Psycho Saiyaan – Dhvani Bhanushali (Saaho)

Starting her journey with some single music videos, Dhvani Bhanushali has turned out to be a pop sensation amongst the audiences. The singer who hit a billion views with her chartbuster tracks last year, made another mark with Parbhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Psycho Saiyaan. The voice perfectly complimented the quirky moves, and all credits to the beauty for it!

Dil Ka Telephone – Jonita Gandhi (Dream Girl)

Jonita Gandhi grabbed eyeballs with her soulful voice, perfectly matching the ‘ada’ of our new Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana. The song made it to almost every playlist and remained the top favourite from the film’s overall jukebox.

Ghungroo – Shilpa Rao (WAR)

There were just 2 songs in this Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer, but both went onto receive hell lot of praises from fans. While Jai Jai Shiv Shankar created a huge buzz, it was Ghungroo which made people groove to the energetic beats. Courtesy, Shilp Rao and her amazing voice.

Dil Hi Toh Hai – Antara Mitra (The Sky Is Pink)

To put forth simply, while Farhan Akhtar-Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry won hearts of the audiences, it was Antara Mitra’s Dil Hi Toh Hai which gave it a perfect voice and soul. The brightening track indeed cheers one up and it’s all the motivation we need during the weekday blues.

Udta Teetar – Sunidhi Chauhan (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s tremendous portrayal to the real life story made women feel headstrong, but adding onto the treat and the joy was Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice in the song Udta Teetar. Not only did the song turned a highlight, but gave a perfect backscore to the entire theme.

Chandigarh Mein – Lisa Mishra & Asees Kaur (Good Newwz)

Chandigarh Mein may appear at the end credits of Good Newwz, but it is the charisma in Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur’s voice that lured people to play it on loop. Adding onto the sass thrown by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and team – the singers and their quirky number made it to numerous parties and bashes around the country, and beyond.

