Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Makes A Stunning Entry In Top Bollywood Grossers Of All Time

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing exceedingly well at the Box Office. After recording a very good weekend and the 5th best Monday of the last 12 months, Tanhaji touched a new strength on Tuesday.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected 15.28 crores on Tuesday thus taking the total business of the film so far to 90.96 crores. With this, the film has made a smashing entry in Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers by crossing 5 films i.e. Gabbar Is Back (86 crores), Pati Patni Aur Woh (86.77 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores) & Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores).

The film will most probably cross the 100 crores mark today and will jump some more places in the chart. The next immediate targets of the film are Talaash (93 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores), Baby (95.50 crores), Welcome Back (97 crores), Batla House (97.18 crores), Zero (97.50 crores) & Don 2 (100 crores).

The first week of Tanhaji is expected to end somewhere close to 110 crores which will be a very good result. The film has another free week due to no major release coming Friday and it will make sure, the lifetime business turns out to be huge.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai.

