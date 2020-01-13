Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2019: Kesari, Kabir Singh To War – Vote For Your Favourite Scene!

Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2019: As we move towards our major league awards, let’s look at few of the best scenes of 2019. From Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, we’ve some outstanding contenders for the best scene this year.

Uri: The Surgical Strike’s funeral scene

Not just one of the best of this year, this one is one of the best in recent times. The funeral scene where daughter screams the warcry for her father left everyone moist-eyed.

Doori poem scene from Gully Boy

“Kehne ko hum paas hai, par kitni doori hai” – Zoya Akhtar knows how to express her character’s emotions with such lines. Gully Boy’s scene of when Ranveer Singh’s Murad was a driver and he drops the daughter of his boss home; Zoya stitches the scene with this beautiful poetry written by Javed Akhtar and narrated by Ranveer Singh.

Climax fight in Kesari

Portraying the sacrifice of 21 soldiers from the Battle Of Saragarhi, makers did a brilliant job with the climax. From the fight till the last breath by Havaldar Ishar Singh to Gurmukh Singh setting his body on fire, the climax is filled with goosebumps.

Gulshan Devaiah as a referee in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Getting the quirkiest villain in Gulshan Devaiah, we had many fascinating scenes in it. Most memorable of them is the fight between Gulshan’s men and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Heated conversation with Preeti from Kabir Singh



Out of many memorable scenes, the heated conversation between Preeti and Kabir Singh surely takes the cake. It was the scene that provoked controversies but is brilliantly written and performed.

Caste discrimination scene in Article 15

The scene in which Ayushmann Khurrana bursts out learning about caste discrimination is surely one of the most memorable scenes of the year.

Students selection in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan shared a Shawshank Redemption moment in the climax when he gets to know about his students clearing the tough entrance of IIT-JEE.

Car invasion in Batla House

When John Abraham’s character goes to Nizampur to arrest an apparent terrorist; he’s blocked by the people over there. From executing the plan to going Nizampur to escaping alive, this scene is wonderfully executed.

Conversation with the son in Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput having a conversation with his hospitalized son about how he should have spent more time with him is heartwarmingly sad and well-performed.

Tiger Shroff’s entry fight in War

From a bunch of smoothly choreographed scenes in War, Tiger Shroff’s entry scene is the best shot of all. It’s not easy to capture Tiger’s swift movies but Sidharth Anand did a master-job here.

