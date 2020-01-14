Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Gully Boy, Kabir Singh To Good Newwz – Choose Your Favourite Music Album Of The Year

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Gully Boy, Kesari to Kabir Singh – 2019 gifted us some amazing music albums which will surely find a place in our playlists for a long time. From party tracks to some just to fill the empty space in your heart, we’ve had a melodious year.

Here are the nominations for the best music album of 2019 – choose your favourite!

Gully Boy

Probably the earliest & the most loaded one on the list is Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. He didn’t just act but he went behind the mic to inject in all the efforts and put in everything to do his own rap. With 18 tracks, Gully Boy offered us with a never-heard-before kind of variety.

Kesari

B Praak’s Teri Mitti is THE song that actually lifts up the mood to strengthen the connect but its placement in the film might be debatable. Even Arijit Singh’s Ve Maahi turned out to be the audience’s favourite after the film released. Jasleen Royal’s tranquilizing voice lits up the female version of Deh Shiva and adds meaning to the narration.

Kalank

Despite the movie not doing well, Pritam’s songs did complete justice to the grandeur. From the title track to First Class, it had songs for every mood. An unplugged (changed lyrics) version of the title track was revealed months later and that too was as soothing as the original.

Kabir Singh

This should be a amongst the top contender for the top position because the songs are still hummed by many around. Bekhayali, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Kaise Hua, Yeh Aaina – this album is packed with gems.

War

A rather unconventional nomination in the list but Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar managed to groove the audience on its tunes. Both of them have grown well and still rule the clubs.

Good Newwz

Loaded with party tracks like Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein, Laal Ghagra, the album of Good Newwz comes with a surprise of B Praak’s heart-tearing Maana Dil and a very soothing composition by LAUV in Dil Na Jaaneya.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!