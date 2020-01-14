“Ayushmann Khurranna & Rajkummar Rao Connect As They Don’t Play A Quintessential Hero”: Tanuj Virwani On Turning Grey In Code M

2019 was special for Tanuj Virwani as he diversified across different genres in the web series where he was seen. While in Poison, he played an anti-hero opposite Arbaaz Khan and Freddy Daruwala, in Inside Edge 2 he enacted the part of a swashbuckling cricket captain who had anger issues of his own to manage. Now that 2020 is kick-starting, he is already gearing up for the arrival of Code M where he is paired up with Jennifer Winget and also has Rajat Kapoor for company. This time around, he is playing the part of a civilian lawyer, albeit with an edge.

“Well, for that I would credit the web space a lot and the writers for giving me such kind of characters,” says Tanuj, who would soon also be seen in yet another grey avtar in Kamatipura with Meerra Chopra, “Earlier there used to be these typical hero characters that were written. The scene has changed today though. Look at both Ayushmann Khurranna and Rajkummar Rao. Why are they connecting so well with the audiences? That’s because they are not playing quintessential hero. They are out there on a level field while being an ‘aam aadmi’.”

Back in time, Tanuj Virwani had started his career as a leading man in the world of films which belonged to different genres. While he was experimenting out there, web series opened up an altogether different avenue for him to explore, something that he is cherishing the most.

“In this space, I am liking the fact that I am not approaching a character as a hero. It is not more about beating up the bad guy and then getting a girl. Films that are sticking to this formula are anyways failing. For me it is important to play a character which is grey. That’s because this is how life too us where none of us is all black or white. There is light and darkness in each one of us,” he continues.

In Poison, he played a youngster out for revenge and in the process did quite a few evil acts himself. On the other hand in Inside Edge 2 he didn’t mind treading on the wrong side and even battled with his own sister [Sayani Gupta]. Now in Code M, he is playing a civilian lawyer who tags along with an army lawyer [Jennifer Winget] to help solve a case of a slain army man. The collaborative effort of Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji and Zee 5 has been promoted as a fast paced action drama with quite a few twists and turns round the corner that would surprise all.

“Well, of course I can’t say much about how my character unfolds but what you would see though that there is a lot more behind the scenes than what is visible,” chuckles Tanuj Virwani, “You may end up questioning some of things that my character ends up doing in Code M. As it progresses, it would intrigue you and also puzzle you a bit. However, there is a reason behind everything and all of that unfolds in due time. Wait and watch.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!