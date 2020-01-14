The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu Is Finally Back & In A Dancing Mood!

The Kapil Sharma Show promises a dose of laughter every week, with glimpses of our favourite celebrities at their candid best. However, the show was in a major controversy when Navjot Singh Sidhu left the show. Later, Archana Puran Singh replaced him but fans have been wanting for the old guest to come back. Looks like that’s partly happening now!

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently shooting for an upcoming episode that will witness her promoting her upcoming project, which is a sequel to 2003 laughter riot, Hungama. In an Instagram boomerang video shared by the actress, Kapil Sharma can be seen dressed up in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s avatar as they both dance in happy moods. While Shilpa could be seen in an orange dress, Kapil, on the other hand, dons a blue kurta with yellow turban and beard similar to that of Sidhu. To add onto the fun, he can even be seen grooving in some Punjabi steps.

“@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya, Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) chaaya! It’s so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don’t miss it!” shared Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram.

Check out the fun video below:

Meanwhile, Hungama 2 will mark Priyadarshan’s return as director to Bollywood for the first time since the 2013 release, Rangrezz.

The comedy flick is slated to release for an Independence Day weekend release next year, on August 14.

Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter to share the film’s first poster with fans. The poster features all the four lead actors and reads, “confusion unlimited”.

The actress tweeted: “Happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry and @priyadarshandir Sir for the first time. @rtnjn @meezaanj @pranitasubhash @venusmovies @hungama2film”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!