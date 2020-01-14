Gully Boy Deleted Scenes To Be Out On YouTube As The Film & Tiger Baby Productions To Turn 1 Soon

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy that released last year brought a revolution in the gully scene in the country. What the film also did was to introduce director Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby. As the film and the company is on the verge of turning one, they have announced that they will be venturing into YouTube and they also have a surprise from the film for the fans.

Tiger Baby on their official Instagram handle shared a story that read, “A year since we came to your Gully, now we’re coming to YouTube.” What is interesting is the supporting screenshot, it suggests that the makers will be sharing deleted scenes from the film to mark the anniversary and we are already waiting for it.

Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy released on February 14, 2019, took the cinephiles by storm with the masterclass filmmaking. The film is based on the underground rappers Naezy and Divine from Mumbai who made it big at the rap scene.

The film garnered a huge critically acclaimed and turned out to be a super hit at the Box Office. The film even went ahead to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. Though it did not make it to the final nominations, the country is proud of the film.

Talking about Tiger Baby, the production house also made its way to Instagram recently and many actors welcomed it in their unique way.

