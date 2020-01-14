Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Finds His Reel-Father In Boman Irani

Boman Irani has wrapped up his part of shooting Kabir Khan’s ’83, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, only a few months back. The veteran actor will soon join Ranveer on yet another film sets, and this time it is Yash Raj Films’ venture, Jayeshbhai Jordaar!

Yes, you read that right! And none other than the man himself has confirmed being a part of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Revealing further details, Boman has said that he will be playing Ranveer’s father in this film. The 3 Idiots actor has said, “Working with Ranveer is always fun. As an artiste, he gives his all in every scene and it is gratifying to creatively collaborate with such people.”

While many may feel surprised to find Boman playing the conventional father in a film, the seasoned actor has said that this time the father-son role played by him and Ranveer is far from conventional. Boman is expected to join the Gujarat schedule of the film soon and reveals that he is eager to act upon debutant director Divyang Thakkar’s “rare find” of a script.

Boman is again teaming up with Ranveer after ’83 and he hails the young superstar as a ‘powerhouse performer’. He says, “Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I’m playing his father in the film and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film.”

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. In the first look that was released by YRF which broke the internet, the superstar was seen to be transformed again, shedding many kilos and looked unrecognisable as a Gujarati man. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment.

