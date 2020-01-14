Disco Raja Teaser: Fearsome Ravi Teja In Action Avatar With Catchy One-Liners & Moves Looks Intriguing

Just 10 days away from the release, the makers of Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in style. Post garnering good response from cine-goers for the first teaser of the film, the makers yesterday unveiled the second teaser from the action thriller.

Ravi took to his Twitter account to share the second teaser from the film with a tweet that read: Here’s #DiscoRajaTeaser2!! Stay

tuned…there’s more to come!

Talking about the teaser, the 1-minute 6-second video looks promising with high octane action sequences and catchy dialogues of Ravi Teja. What we learn from the teaser is, Ravi Teja is going through Post War Stress Disorder following which post his retirement he can’t bear the silence in his life and is on a look for new challenges, and by challenges we mean action. The action star can be seen in a stylish avatar with a gun and stereo radio, bashing the baddies and grooving to the music with catchy steps right before killing them.

The Ravi Teja starrer is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. Fans of the superstar have a lot of expectations from their favourite star’s film.

Talking about Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starrer has Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha among others in pivotal roles.

The film is been helmed by Vi Anand and it is been produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments.

The music for the Ravi Teja film is been composed by S.Thaman.

