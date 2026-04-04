The 2026 Hollywood slate is shaping up to be a box-office powerhouse, packed with franchise heavyweights, big-ticket films, and crowd-pulling spectacles. From long-awaited sequels to ambitious ventures, the year promises a blend of scale, nostalgia, and global appeal. With that in mind, here’s a look at five live-action Hollywood films that have a decent chance of crossing the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

1. Avengers: Doomsday

Release Date: December 18, 2026

Although recent MCU entries like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World couldn’t set the box office on fire, the Russo Brothers’ star-studded Avengers: Doomsday is expected to reverse the trend and bring back the franchise’s box office dominance. The last two Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame, both crossed the $2 billion milestone worldwide. While reaching those heights again may be difficult in today’s market, Doomsday still has strong potential to comfortably surpass the $1 billion mark globally.

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films are known to weave their magic at the box office in a big way. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) earned $881 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) earned $1.133 billion, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) grossed a staggering $1.921 billion worldwide. With that track record, all eyes are now on whether the next installment can recreate similar magic. Given the franchise’s global appeal, the chances look strong.

3. The Odyssey

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Releasing just two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Christopher Nolan’s fantasy action film The Odyssey is certainly among the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2026. His last directorial effort, Oppenheimer, fell just short of reaching the $1 billion mark. That said, considering the buzz around his upcoming venture starring Matt Damon in the lead, it appears this time the $1 billion worldwide figure is within reach.

4. Michael

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Given the unparalleled legacy of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, is expected to attract audiences to theaters in big numbers. Past music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) have performed strongly at the box office, and Michael has the potential to become a major global blockbuster, with a chance of reaching $1 billion.

5. Moana

Release Date: July 10, 2026

The live-action adaptation of Disney Animation’s 2016 film stars Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson. While the first animated Moana film grossed $643.3 million globally, its 2024 sequel, Moana 2, crossed the $1 billion mark. Given the billion-dollar success of Moana 2, expectations for the live-action adaptation are even higher.

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