Top 10 Highest Paid Actors Of The World In 2026

A look at the world’s richest and highest-paid actors, their massive paychecks, blockbuster films, and jaw-dropping net worth. The highest-paid actors in the world in 2026 continue to dominate Hollywood with massive salaries, lucrative streaming deals, and billion-dollar franchises. With the rise of OTT platforms and global box office hits, A-list stars are earning record-breaking paychecks.

According to industry reports and Forbes-style estimates, several global superstars earned tens of millions in the past year alone. From Adam Sandler’s Netflix empire to Tom Cruise’s action-packed franchise films, these actors command massive salaries while also building impressive fortunes through production houses and endorsements.

1. Adam Sandler

Estimated Net Worth: $440 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $48 Million

Adam Sandler recently topped the list of highest-paid actors, thanks to his extremely successful Netflix deal and upcoming films like Happy Gilmore 2. The actor also starred in Jay Kelly, continuing his long partnership with the streaming giant. His ability to produce and headline multiple projects every year keeps his earnings consistently high. As per People.com.

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2. Tom Cruise

Estimated Net Worth: $600 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $46 Million

Tom Cruise remains one of the most bankable action stars globally. His recent film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues the massive franchise that has dominated box offices worldwide. Cruise is known for negotiating backend deals that dramatically increase his earnings from blockbuster hits. As per People.com.

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3. Mark Wahlberg

Estimated Net Worth: $400 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $44 Million

Mark Wahlberg secured a spot among the top earners with major streaming and film projects across platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video. Beyond acting, his earnings are boosted by his production ventures and business investments in restaurants and lifestyle brands. As per People.com.

4. Scarlett Johansson

Estimated Net Worth: $165 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $43 Million

Scarlett Johansson remains one of Hollywood’s most powerful stars. She earned massive paychecks from films like Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme while also stepping into filmmaking with her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. As per People.com.

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5. Brad Pitt

Estimated Net Worth: $400 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $41 Million

Brad Pitt continues to dominate both acting and producing. His recent film F1, which centers on Formula One racing, generated major buzz globally. Apart from acting, Pitt also profits heavily from his production company, Plan B Entertainment. As per People.com.

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6. Denzel Washington

Estimated Net Worth: $300 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $38 Million

Denzel Washington remains a respected figure in Hollywood, balancing powerful performances with directing. Known for critically acclaimed films and prestige dramas like Training Day and Fences, he maintains a consistent box-office pull, keeping him among the industry’s highest earners.

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7. Jack Black

Estimated Net Worth: $50 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $28 Million

Jack Black has enjoyed a massive resurgence in recent years thanks to voice roles and blockbuster franchises. His energetic performances in films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Kung Fu Panda 4, as well as his comedy-driven projects, continue to attract large audiences worldwide.

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8. Jason Momoa

Estimated Net Worth: $40 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $28 Million

Jason Momoa’s global popularity skyrocketed after major franchise roles in Aquaman and Dune. His rugged screen presence and action roles continue to land him high-paying projects and brand endorsements.

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9. Daniel Craig

Estimated Net Worth: $160 Million

Total Earnings in 2025 $27 Million

Daniel Craig remains one of the most recognizable stars thanks to his long-running role as James Bond. Even after leaving the franchise, the actor continues to command massive paychecks with films like the Knives Out series.

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10. Millie Bobby Brown

Estimated Net Worth: $14 Million

Total Earnings in 2025: $26 Million

Millie Bobby Brown is the youngest actor on the list and one of the fastest-rising stars globally. Her popularity surged through Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, and she has since become a major face of streaming films and global brand campaigns. As per The Sun.

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Conclusion

The entertainment industry continues to evolve with streaming platforms, global audiences, and franchise filmmaking shaping actor earnings. While legends like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt remain dominant, younger stars like Millie Bobby Brown prove that the next generation is already commanding huge paychecks.

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