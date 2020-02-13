Aham Brahmasmi: Manchu Manoj To Make His Come Back With A Pan India Film After A Gap Of 3 Years

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj who was last seen on the big screen in 2017 release Gunturodu, is all set to make his comeback in films after a gap of three long years. The actor has been making headlines this morning all across the social media and the internet following the announcement about his comeback film which has been titled Aham Brahmasmi.

From the first look poster, Aham Brahmasmi looks quite intriguing and divine.

It was this morning when the Telugu actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the title of his comeback film along with its first look poster. He tweeted, “Coming forward to u guys after 3 years. Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa Love you all Darlings #AhamBrahmasmi #AB”

Coming forward to u guys after 3 years. Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa😎🙏🏻❤

Manchu Manoj’s comeback venture will be multilingual that will hit big screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Aham Brahmasmi will be launched on a grand stage on 6th March.

Names of the film’s leading lady and rest of the cast have been kept under wraps. The film will be bankrolled by Manchu Manoj under his home productions banner MM arts.

Aham Brahmasmi will be helmed by debutant director Srikanth N Reddy.

