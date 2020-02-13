Channa Ve From Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar’s Love Story Takes A ‘Wrong Turn’

With Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal is entering a new genre that all his fans are excited to see him in. The trailer of the film already gave everybody goosebumps and the makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to scare you. But with all the horror, now comes a romantic track Channa Ve featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

Contrary to the genre of the film, Channa Ve is a soulful track that shows what Bhumi and Vicky’s relationship looked like. The song portrays the ‘happily married’ phase of the cute couple before they get hit by a big tragedy. Vicky is then seen reminiscing the memories of his dead wife and kid and is shown all miserable. Interestingly, the song was released just a day before Valentine’s Day.

Crooned by Akhil Sachdeva & Mansheel Gujral, the song will definitely become a favourite once you hear it. Akhil has also penned down the lyrics of this song and composed the music of Channa Ve. The track is a beautiful mix of guitars, strokes, mandolin, and strings. Not just the song but its video is also something you don’t want to miss. Check it out right here:

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a part of a three-film franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will essay a cameo role in the film. The film is said to be based on true events and is all set to release on February 21.

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh who used to work as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

