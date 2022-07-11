Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan has been rocking the big screens for over a decade. Apart from his performances in different hits, the actor was quite known for his romance in the film industry. Amidst all his other love ladies, his time with actress Sangeeta Bijlani was one that fans can never forget.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, here’s an unseen video from the 80s which shows both Salman and Sangeeta being together on the sets of an Unreleased movie and it surely will melt your heart!

Advertisement

Well, it was during the late eighties when both Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani made their entry into the Bollywood industry. While the Dabangg actor made his entry in Biwi Ho To Aisi, Sangeeta made her debut with Qatil. It was noted that during that time the two actors were seeing each other. It was to an extent that when Salman was free he used to come to visit the actress on her movie set during her shoots.

Talking about the same, in a never before seen video released by Lehren Retro, we see Salman Khan visiting Sangeeta Bijlani during one of her shoots. The project for which the latter was working, was a song alongside Mithun Chakraborty. In the same video, we see the actress going to meet the Ready actor in between her breaks and touch-ups and was seen chit-chatting a lot with the actor. As per the media outlet, the video was from the movie Parakrami which initially was supposed to come out in 1991 but for some reason was not released.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta was seen in Nirbhay which was released back on 26th February 1996. The movie was directed by Vinod Dewan and also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Arbaaz Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal among others.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to release on 30th December 2022. The movie will be directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which is set to come out on 21st April 2023 and will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

For more amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawan: Amid Reports Of Vijay Sethupathi Starring In Shah Rukh Khan Make Headlines, An Old Video Of SRK Calling Him ‘Most Wonderful Actor’ Goes Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram