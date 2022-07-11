Being part of a reality show and showing the real side is often loved by many TV actors and the same goes for Sehban Azim.

Azim is playing the lead role of ‘Yohan’ in the TV show ‘Spy Bahu’. The actor shared why despite being keen on doing reality shows, he couldn’t be part of them till now.

Sehban Azim said: “I always find reality shows very interesting, but somehow I have never been part of any of them as every time I get an offer, I’m always shooting for fiction shows and it seems difficult for me to manage time.”

Sehban, who is popular for his roles in shows like ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, elaborated that he is quite happy with his current project.

He added: “I enjoy photography. But as currently I’m shooting for my show, I have not been able to find time for anything, even for photography. As our show ‘Spy Bahu’ is not a usual ‘Saas-Bahu’ drama and we tend to have a lot of outdoor shoots, it has been a hectic schedule to find time for anything else.”

Previously, Sehban Azim and his Spy Bahu co-star Sana Sayyad shared the efforts put by them to get into the skin of their characters. While Sana had to gain muscle weight, Sehban did everything to look slim in the show.

