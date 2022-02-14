Love stories are meant to be both beautiful and inspiring. But sometimes, they are mired in mystery and secrecy. COLORS’ upcoming fiction show Spy Bahu is one such unusual love story of a spy named Sejal and a young boy, Yohan who is a suspected terrorist. In the twist of fate, they fall in love with each other but there is more to it than meets the eye.

Both Sejal and Yohan are harboring secrets and are about to take a risk that will make or break their relationship. Essaying the powerful character of Sejal will be Sana Sayyad while the handsome Sehban Azim will play Yohan. Produced by Ashvini Yardi- Viniyard Films, the show will soon air on COLORS.

Opening up about playing the lead role of Sejal, Sana Sayyad says, “It’s nothing less than a dream to portray the character of a spy and be a part of such an unusual concept. My role is that of Sejal, a girl with laser-sharp focus camouflaged with a bubbly exterior; and she is obsessed with making her mission a success. I am so thrilled that COLORS and Viniyard Films have put faith in me to play the lead in this spectacular show! I am positive that the viewers will be excited to watch her in action!”

Talking about the show Sehban Azim said, “I was left completely amazed after the narration of ‘Spy Bahu’ and my own role! My character Yohan has many interesting layers to his personality and style, and I love the enigmatic vibe that he brings to the plot. I am deeply grateful to COLORS and Vinyard Films for giving me this opportunity to play a character that is so deeply embedded with this marvelous story! Looking forward to this exciting new journey!”

Stay tuned for more updates of ‘Spy Bahu’, only on COLORS!

