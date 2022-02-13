Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most talented yet beautiful actresses on television. Her acting prowess is known by many as she’s worked in some top telly shows. Although everyone is now applauding the actress for the shows she has done but there was a time when the actress was judged by her costars for getting early recognition.

Surbhi rose to fame for her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai, however, she gained more recognition after Naagin 3. Apart from these shows, the actress has also worked on a number of television shows along with a few music videos. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi Jyoti recalled the time when she was judged by her own costars and how she dealt with the judgement. She said, “When you get an easy success, people can’t digest it. There used to be comments from co-actors like ‘they bring new girls in less money’, ‘they have no talent’, all of those comments. I would rather avoid them because I feel bad about them also because they are just taking out their frustration. If you just ignore them, my journey so far has been good.”

Talking about if she ever got affected by those judgements, Surbhi Jyoti says, “No. You know what. I have mentioned that I finished my studies and then came to Mumbai, I was not a 14-15 or a 19-year-old girl when I came. I was very mature, when I came I was aware that this is how it is going to be.”

“Mumbai surprised me for good. Breakdowns were not that I missed my family, I used to breakdown because I used to feel a lot of pressure that I am new, but I was getting success, sometimes you just take time to sink everything in. It is a very small thing like people expect that you will be smiling all the time, people expect that how can you wear such normal clothes, how can you just travel in an auto, sometimes they just think that you are their personal property.”

Surbhi Jyoti further adds, “Like once I remember I was talking to my mom, I was having an argument and there were some people, I respect them, they were my fans. I was on the phone and they just came yelling at me, I was not in the mood, I was like can’t you just see I am on the phone. They were like ‘Bhaad mein jaaye, itni akad hai, samajhti kya hai.’ I felt like giving them counselling that listen, ‘I am a person, I am not an actor all the time’. But I think that is the price that you have to pay. But majorly it has been good. It is a blessing.”

