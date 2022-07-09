Shahnaaz Gill is one of the most followed celebrities of the entertainment industry who is always backed by an army of fans. She has a very bubbly and friendly personality which is undoubtedly one of her biggest USPs. In a recent Instagram story, Sana can be seen having a plate of sushi with bare hands, breaking the norm about only using chopsticks to have the traditional Japanese dish.

For the unversed, Shenaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie is being directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be a remake of the 2014 film Veeram. Other than this, the Bogg Boss 13 star has also been quite active on Insta and YouTube, often keeping her fans entertained and updating them with everything that she is up to.

In the most recent turn of events, Shehnaaz Gill decided to share a series of clips from her vanity van and her rapport with her team is something so fascinating. In the first clip, she can be seen speaking about how hungry she is before joking around with a bunch of people in her van when they say that they will be leaving soon. She also mentions in the same video that she is waiting for her sushi to arrive, any time now.

In the very next video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen eating a sushi using her hands, even though it is frowned upon by some people. Setting an example about being oneself, Shehnaaz even mentions how she cannot use chopsticks yet. “Yeh kitne ache tareeke se kha raha hai..very nice. Mujhe nahi khaana aata inke (chopsticks) ke saath”, she says.

Other than this, Shehnaaz Gill also tries taking a piece from designer Ken Ferns’ plate only to be stopped by him saying that it is non vegetarian since it has salmon.

What do you think about Shehnaaz Gill’s carefree andaaz? Let us know in the comments.

