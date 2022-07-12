It is common for actors to attend sports matches and whenever that happens, people watching it live through their TV sets at home also have a fascinating reaction. Even during IPL matches, celebs are given a few minutes on the screen every once in a while and their waves and flying kisses also grab a lot of attention at the stadiums. In a recent clip going viral, MS Dhoni can be seen having a happy moment as the camera showed that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were amongst the crowd.

For the unversed, SRK has lately been gearing up for a packed 2023 and has been working on a variety of films for the heavy release schedule that lies ahead. He will be seen playing the lead role in YRF’s next project Pathaan, the poster of which was dropped by the makers on the occasion of his 30th anniversary in the industry. On the other hand, his collaboration with south director Atlee has also been in the news and one of the latest reports suggest that apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the movie will also feature a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay.

In a 2007 video, lately going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sitting in the stands of Wankhede stadium while India plays against Australia for the first time on home ground. The clip starts with the camera focusing on Deepika Padukone before zooming out and revealing that SRK is sitting right next to her. King Khan even blows a kiss for the camera before the angle switches to show MS Dhoni guarding the wickets.

MS Dhoni seems to have spotted SRK on the big screen and even ends up flashing a bright smile before mouthing ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ to one of his team members. His genuinely excited smile has been leaving the netizens mesmerized and well, rightly so. Have a look.

