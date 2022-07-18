After playing in theatres for 10 days, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 has now almost touched the 13 crores mark. The film stands at 12.95 crores, with 0.63 crores coming on Sunday. The film has almost doubled its Friday collections of 0.34 crores, though it would have been exciting if the 1 crore mark was touched all over again.

The film now has four more days for itself in theatres before Shamshera takes over this Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer would be aiming for single screens as well as multiplexes, which means other films in the running would have to make space for it.

As for Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, it will eventually go on to have a 15 crores lifetime. Had this been pre-pandemic, the film would have found itself in the 25-30 crores range and would have been at par with what Vidyut Jammwal’s films have consistently earned right from the time of the Commando series. The action star has managed to bring in some kind of footfall through Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 did deserve better as it had all the right kinds of ingredients that typically work for the single-screen audiences in the interiors.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

