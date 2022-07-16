It’s been one helluva ride for Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and the team of Top Gun: Maverick, because not only it has crossed the prestigious $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office but also shattering some serious records at the US domestic box office as well. It recently broke a record to rule the 110-year-old history of Paramount Studios, what it was and more in the story below.

The record we’re talking about here is of Paramount Studios’ Titanic earning around $600.7 million (unadjusted figures for inflation) back in 1997 and Top Gun: Maverick being the first film since then to challenge that. It hasn’t only challenged that but crossed it taking the US’ domestic collections to somewhere around $602 million.

As of now, Top Gun: Maverick stands to be the highest earning film of Paramore Studios in the US. As far as its worldwide collections are concerned, mind you the figures here are without any help from China & Russia.

Not only in the US, when it comes to worldwide box office collections, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has crossed Transformers: Age Of Extinction’s $1.1 Billion figure becoming the 2nd highest earning film for Paramount Studios all over the world as well. The only film ahead of this is Titanic sitting comfortably at a gigantic amount of $2.2 Billion.

But, there’s a catch, Titanic was distributed by 20th Century Fox worldwide along with Paramount. If we talk about films solely distributed by Paramount, Top Gun: Maverick is the studio’s highest-earning film in the US & worldwide.

The Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell starrer has crossed Minions’ $1.1 Billion and is on its way to dethrone Iron Man 3 ($1.21 Billion), The Fate of the Furious ($1.23 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.24 billion) & more. So, Top Gun: Maverick fans, how far do you think this will go? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

