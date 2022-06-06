Top Gun: Maverick had another marvellous weekend, crossing another big milestone and the Tom Cruise starrer keeps going on and on. Released on 27 May, the action film opened to a record-breaking weekend. It has become Cruise’s best opener, shattered the Memorial Day Weekend numbers, and the actor’s biggest movie in the US.

The movie is a sequel to Top Gun, released over three decades ago in 1986. It is a comeback for Tom’s Maverick, who performs several death-defying stunts in new fighter jets. The Mission Impossible actor’s passion for flying can be seen gleaming in his eyes and his passion for making a hit film in the box office numbers.

While talking about the records broken by Top Gun: Maverick, a new one can be added to it. Just recently, the Tom Cruise actioner crossed half a billion mark. According to Box Office Mojo, it had collected $548 million as of now. This includes $291 million in the US and $257 million overseas.

With this global box office earnings, Top Gun: Maverick has landed itself in Tom Cruise’s fifth-biggest worldwide grosser. The first four are 2005’s War of the Worlds, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible: Fallout. It is a huge feat for Tom and the rest of the cast and crew.

Not only is it glowing at the box office, but the film has also received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, recently, Tom reacted to the historic opening weekend record created by his latest movie and thanked everyone who has watched it for making it happen.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and besides Tom Cruise, it stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, and Jon Hamm. The action film also sees the comeback of Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

