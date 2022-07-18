It was a disappointing weekend at the box office for new Hindi releases as none could do well at all. In fact Shabaash Mithu, which is a notable film and was definitely carrying better expectations, struggled big time as the weekend collections could barely go past the 2 crore mark. Considering the fact that Taapsee Pannu’s last theatrical release Thappad had seen an opening day of 3.07 crores, one definitely didn’t see this coming.

The film opened poorly and that’s how the trending stayed right through the weekend as well with Sunday numbers being merely 0.90 crores*. One expected that at least on Sunday the film will cross the 1 crore mark but even that didn’t happen, which pretty much tells the tale.

What’s all the more shocking is that Janhit Mein Jaari now stays on to be better than Dhaakad as well as Shabaash Mithu. The Nushrat Bharucha starrer had collected 2.69 crores in its opening weekend which, by the way, wasn’t great shakes either. That film is a major flop too but then it scored better weekend than first Dhaakad [2.25 crores] and now Shabaash Mithu [2.10 crores*]. It definitely is not funny anymore for Bollywood’s state at the box office and one just hopes that things turn out to be better for big as well as small films soon enough.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

