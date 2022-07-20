A couple of months back, we witnessed an unusual Twitter spat between Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. The duo argued over Hindi’s status as India’s national language. Now, as the Sandalwood actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Vikrant Rona, he recently opened up about his heated argument with the Singham actor.

For those who don’t know, during one media event, Sudeep said that “Hindi is no more a national language”. As expected, the video spread like a wildfire on the internet. Reacting to this, Ajay argued that if Hindi isn’t considered a national language, why South films are being dubbed in Hindi. After a couple of more tweets, the heated argument come to an end on a peaceful note.

Addressing the same much-talked-about Twitter spat, Kichcha Sudeep recently opened up while talking to Hindustan Times. He said, “Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100% there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up’.”

Kichcha Sudeep further added that he doubts if some other person too was involved in the spat, who triggered the situation. “I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third person’s idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that,” the Vikrant Rona actor added.

The Kannada actor further shared that he isn’t against any language and respects Hindi as it’s a language used in connecting people across the country. He said, “I don’t have a fight against Hindi. The debate at the time was that it’s our national language. It’s not but we love it still. He may be coming from there but this language belongs to us also. It belongs to us as much as it belongs to you.”

