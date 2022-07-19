The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the biggest ones in Hollywood. It spans almost thirty years, starting with the first movie that came out in 1993. Steven Spielberg directed it, and it became an instant hit. Two more movies were released, completing the trilogy. 2015 saw the revival of the dinosaur world with Jurassic World.

Advertisement

Now overall, there are six movies under the banner with a few spinoffs. The entire franchise has a long list of actors who have appeared in the movies. This consists of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more.

Advertisement

Each of the six movies from the Jurassic Park franchise has become a box office hit, though JW 3 was just released and is still running at the theatres. Despite that, the total amount that the series has made so far is huge. Its entire global box office earnings are a whopping $6 billion.

The first film, Jurassic Park, made a whopping $1.099 billion at the worldwide box office. The second film, The Lost World, churned in $618 million in its lifetime run. The third part, released in 2001, was the lowest earning of them all and made $369 million.

Then came the Jurassic World franchise, Chris Pratt and the team revived the series and made a marvellous impact at the global box office. The 2015 movie made a whopping $1.671 billion throughout its lifetime run, becoming the biggest film in the franchise. It was followed by 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, which made $1.310 billion.

The latest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise, Dominion, has soared through the box office as well. Though it is yet to cross the one billion mark, the Chris Pratt starrer has so far made $902 million.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Was Planned To Be 75-Year-Old Before The Star Got On Board & We Can’t Even Imagine What It Would Look Like

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram