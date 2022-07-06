Chris Pratt is hitting the headlines once again after hyping up his upcoming Marvel flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third instalment of the GOTG franchise will be hitting the big screens in 2023. It is said to be the last part of the series. Before that, a Holiday Special will be released in December this year.

Marvel is back in full swing since last year. Phase 4 has seen the release of some of the biggest MCU movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse. Several series have also premiered, including Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, and more.

Now, Thor: Love and Thunder is about to be released as well, and will see a few of the Guardians in it, including Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. While fans await the release of Chris Hemsworth starrer, here is what Pratt has to say about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During his interview with Digital Spy, the actor described it being “fantastic.”

“James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day. I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done,” Chris Pratt shared. “He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star added.

“I can say with utter confidence that [Gunn has] made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it,” the actor said. “It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies,” Chris continued.

This just makes us all the more excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Besides Chris Pratt, it stars Will Poulter, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and more.

