Prithviraj has time and again proved that he is one of the most celebrated actors of the south who can bring in massive numbers at the box office as well. Apart from his dashing looks, he has a very impactful dialogue delivery style and his fans got to see a glimpse of this in his last release Jana Gana Mana. According to a new report his latest movie, Kaduva has crossed a new milestone and refuses to slow down despite competition.

For the unversed, Kaduva is an action-drama film which hit the theatres on July 7, 2022 and has been enjoying a successful run at the box office ever since. The reviews have mostly been mixed but since Sukumaran enjoys a huge fan following, the movie is pulling in crowds to some extent. It has been written and directed by Shaji Kailas and features actors like Samyuktha Menon and Priyanka in key roles. The movie also brings together the Prithviraj and Vivek Oberoi duo, who were remarkable together in their last venture, Lucifer.

According to the most recent report, Malayalam movie Kaduva has been garnering impressive numbers not just in India but around the globe. The movie has reportedly made ₹40 crores so far and is expected to steadily grow until the end of this week. The movie has a good chance of hitting the ₹50 crore mark soon as well.

At the end of this week, Kaduva box office might witness a slight fall as Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju will hit the theatres as a competition. Since Fahadh has become a national icon in the last few years, this Mahesh Narayanan film has a high probability of doing well not just in Kerala and India, but also overseas, especially in the gulf countries.

What do you think about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva box office numbers? Let us know in the comments.

