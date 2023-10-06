Mouni Roy is the belle of the ball who never fails to mesmerize viewers with her enchanting looks. Always raising the fashion bar high, be it ethnic or modern, the Bengali beauty is known for making hearts skip a beat. The festive season is here, and we cannot wait to put our best traditional foot forward. If you are someone who is not a big fan of vibrant colors and want to hop on to the ongoing minimalistic trend with neutral colors, this might be the fit for you. Scroll ahead as we decipher Mouni’s look for you.

Mouni Roy began her career on television with the Star Plus serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and went on to become a household name with the critical success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and Naagin 3, establishing herself as a true blue television star. But the actress didn’t stop just there. She then forayed into movies with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was last seen in mega-budget Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna among others.

Coming back to Mouni’s fashion tales, the stunning actress knows what suits her the best, and always makes her stylish fit work out. We all love her s*xy bodycon, and itsy bitsy bikinis, but there’s something so special about saree-clad Mouni that simply makes her go a quick 100 from a 10. The fashionista recently attended the grand finale episode of the popular Bengali television reality show Dance Bangla Dance and made fashion girlies take notes on how to ace the ethnic look for the upcoming festive season, especially Navratri Pooja.

For the event, Mouni dressed up in a gorgeous white saree with netted details featuring embroidery work in white threads, looking like a quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine. She paired the outfit with a thin strapped blouse and enhanced it further with an accessory, including an oxidized golden maang tikka with pastel green embellishment. She let her sleek tresses open and opted for black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Isn’t she a stunner Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

So, are you ready to ace the traditional style file just like Mouni Roy? Let us know in the space below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Wins Street Fashion Yet Again As She Dons Trendiest Denim Jacket With Leather Pants, Proving No One Does It Better Than Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News