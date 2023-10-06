Dakota Johnson seems content in her life on both her personal and professional front. The actress, whose acting career is indeed thriving as she has a few projects in her hand, is also enjoying her romance with her longtime beau Chris Martin. As she recently turned 34, Dakota gave away major casual outfit goals for an outing as she was recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. She is among those actresses whose styling game has always been on point and inspiring for fashionistas.

Despite being born to famous parents, Dakota made it to where she currently is on her own. After doing small roles in many movies, she was shot to overnight fame with her performance in the R-rated film Fifty Shades of Grey opposite Jamie Dornan.

While Dakota Johnson has lived most of her adult life in the public eye, she and her beau Chris Martin like to stay private about their relationship. As per Daily Mail, the duo was recently photographed in Los Angeles as they sat with their friends for Dakota’s birthday dinner. While many details about their outing at Laurel Canyon where they had Italian delicacies are out, what caught our attention is the actress’ casual but chic outfit.

The Fifty Shades Freed star played with a mix of denim and leather as she stepped out in LA. While it might look a bit mix and match, let us remind you she is Dakota Johnson and she surely rocked this style. She wore a grey sweatshirt underneath an oversized denim jacket. To amp up her look, Dakota Johnson added a pair of black leather pants, which by the way looked stunning on her, and white sneakers.

Dakota Johnson carried a camel-colored tote bag with her and wore a bunch of rings on her fingers. While it is difficult to confirm if she was wearing makeup or not, we can surely confirm that her skin looked glossy. She seemingly channeled her inner Anastasia Steele as she left her hair with frontal bangs open. Check out her photos here:

NEW: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen leaving her birthday dinner last night in Los Angeles. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/CqRGK4cRnF — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) October 5, 2023

What are your views on Dakota Johnson’s casual but trendy look? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart’s Net Worth: Receiving $9.5 Million From Snow White & The Hunstman To Owning A Lavish Abode Worth $2.2 Million In Los Angeles: This ‘Twilight’ Actress Knows Her Way With The Money She Earns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News