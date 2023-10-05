Zendaya is surely leaving no stone unturned in making us all drool over her hot body. Ever since Paris Fashion Week, the actress is slipping into the most beautiful and s*xy outfits. After she amazed us all in the Louis Vuitton archives, she has not donned the most beautiful playsuit by Balmain and posed for some sultry pictures. Scroll down to check her pictures and details about her look.

After making her acting debut with Disney’s Shake It Up in 2010, the actress went on to explore more of her talents. It is safe to say that there is nothing she cannot do. From acting, singing, and dancing to modelling, Zendaya is among the most talented celebrities we have ever seen.

Now, the Euphoria star is also winning our hearts by becoming the global ambassador of various luxury brands. Recently, Zendaya wore a black and white playsuit with floral accents, fresh from the runway of the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The actress dropped some stunning pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram and blessed her 185 million followers.

Zendaya’s short white playsuit with black polka dots features a half-sleeved suit-like structure with a standing collar. The front is all dramatic as its V neck with curves on both sides comes down to her waist as she flaunts her goddess-like cl*avage. As the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s body bends in curves, the outfit with a curvy bodice compliments her toned figure and makes way for the bottom part, the finely pleated symmetric shorts.

The highlight of the entire black and white playsuit is the floral accents. Full marks to the designer for adding the color pop to the outfit with the beautiful floral work on the torso. Not only did they add to the outfit’s glamor, they also made the look a lot more dramatic. Well, Zendaya also went the extra mile posing for the pictures as she put her long s*xy legs on display

Ditching the accessories, the Dune actress put on a matching pair of heels. Her fine makeup had a subtle bronzer. Completing the look, she styled her short curls in a messy way. Check out her pictures here:

