When it comes to fashion, Selena Gomez’s recent looks are all that I can think of. From her red-vision look at VMAs to corsetry ensembles in Paris, she made sure to break all hell loose by flaunting her curvaceous figure and busty assets through her outfits. Now, the songstress’ new look is all over the internet, and we cannot ‘Calm Down’ as she made heads turn with her gorgeousness.

Thank God, Selena has finally changed her stylist, I feel, because she is serving and giving lewks like no other, and we have no more complaints about it. From corsets to gowns to body hugging fits to baggy drop shoulder blazers – she is doing all of it and setting new fashion trends with her style statements. Scroll ahead to check out which look we are talking about!

Selena Gomez is making headlines with her Rare Beauty Impact Fund Benefit, and at the inauguration event, she looked like a purplish Barbie that we never knew we needed to see until now. Selena wore a lavender floral bodycon mini dress from Rahul Mishra’s 2023 winter collection that came without sleeves and flower detailing all over it, adding charm to the whole look.

The pictures are all over the internet, and Selenators couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the songstress’ look. Check out the pictures here shared on Twitter (now X):

Selena Gomez looking like a Barbie 💜 pic.twitter.com/TWugt6bic4 — ༄❀ (@Royal_As_Queen) October 5, 2023

selena gomez in haute couture rahul mishra, from the 2023 winter collection. ☆ pic.twitter.com/FmiMnIqkEx — $ (@ftguccimane) October 5, 2023

Selena Gomez opted for a minimalistic but glowing look with a full coverage foundation, contoured-blushed-highlighted cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes, and pink-tinted lips. She completed it by teaming the look with a pair of white-stone studded statement earrings. Uff ‘look at her now’!

At the Rare Beauty Gala, Selena turned into a glittery princess as she wore a silver blingy halter-neck gown with rose detailing in the center. The long trail of the ensemble and the shimmery effect made her glow like never before. Absolute STUNNING!

Selena Gomez looks stunning as she debuts new haircut at the Rare Beauty Gala. pic.twitter.com/RBFSHrmSRN — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 5, 2023

Well, while we are at it, recently, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber was also spotted in Paris for her Rhode Beauty event, and Selenators were quick to spot similar activities that mimicked Selena’s outing as well.

What are your thoughts about Selena Gomez’s gorgeous looks?

