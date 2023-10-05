We all thought Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were ‘Sucker’ for each other who went together better than birds of a feather until they announced their divorce last month, citing their marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’. Releasing a joint statement, the couple called their separation a mutual decision, but the announcement was followed by an ugly spat between the two parties, with Sophie slapping a lawsuit against her singer husband alleging wrongful detention of their two daughters – Willow and Delphine.

After allegedly leveling a series of allegations against each other, the couple seems to be working things out for their daughter’s custody in a four-day mediation. Despite their differences, both Sophie and Joe have agreed to undergo meditation to help their relationship for the sake of their children, and the former couple recently attended their first session for the same.

Sophie Turner was recently snapped after leaving the meditation practice with her lawyer, looking as fresh as a daisy in a classic casual look. The Game of Thrones alum opted for a pair of blue jeans that she teamed with a solid white T-shirt and a green cable-knit cardigan. The actress had her blonde sleek hair parted in half, falling onto her shoulder freely, further enhancing the casual vibe of her ensemble with white shoes with attributes that matched the color of her cardigan, which was left unzipped.

The X-men star went with minimal makeup only wearing eyeliner and contouring her cheeks, grinning from ear to ear as she made a chic statement. Check out below:

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner at a Manhattan courthouse in New York City today pic.twitter.com/3NwiBNSpBI — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) October 4, 2023

Sophie Turner is known for nailing casual fashion looks and can make even a simple pair of jeans teamed with a T-shirt look stylish as we can see in the pictures shared above. Other than casuals, Sophie is also a fan of all things vintage and was recently seen donning a leather coord set coupled with boots as she stepped out to attend an NFL game with her girl squad including new bestie Taylor Swift, and her friend Blake Lively.

