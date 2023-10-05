We would drop all our ‘Money’ any day to watch Lisa dance, especially when it’s Cabaret! The BLACKPINK member recently took over the Crazy Horse Paris and has now shared glimpses of her sizzling looks from the scintillating night. The pictures see the rapper soaring the temperature with her many moods ranging from s*xy to mysterious, and we are just here adoring the woman that Lisa is.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been facing staunch criticism for her Crazy Horse Paris dance – many K-netizens are against the Korean star undertaking bold challenges in her career maintaining that K-pop idols are known for their squeaky-clean image, while Crazy Horse is often associated with n*de female dancers. Lisa seems to remain unfazed by the criticism and has been taking on new roles proving her versatility as she establishes her footprint in the global entertainment landscape. While YG Entertainment did not involve itself with Lisa’s cabaret performance, BLACKPINK members Rose and Jisoo were there to support their maknae (youngest member).

Lisa has previously left the internet buzzing as she teased that something sensual was on the cards, sharing a BTS clip of herself showing off her gorgeous curves behind a screen. Now, she has dropped some new stills from her performance, and we wish we were lucky enough to witness her cast her magic on screen in person. Nevertheless, Lisa’s recent post is a treat to the eyes which has the entire internet in a chokehold.

On Wednesday, Lisa shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring various looks from her five performances during the Crazy Horse in Paris, and each one has her looking like a glamorous doll. However, we were quite intrigued by this particular look, which showed Lisa dolled up in a lavender bikini top featuring metal ball detailing paired with a matching bottom that gave a glimpse into her perky assets and thick thighs. The singer further enhanced her look with pointed-toe Mary Jane heels in the color lavender, while keeping her makeup over the top with glossy lips, stick-on lashes, and heavily blushed cheeks. Take a look below:

Some other looks featured Lisa flaunting her s*xy curves in piping hot lingerie, while others had her simply slaying in a crisp white shirt. Which look do you find the hottest? Let us know.

For more K-pop stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Once Oozed Hotness In This Black Backless Ensemble While Flaunting Her N*ked Curves Screaming ‘I Know You Want It But You Never Gonna Get It…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News