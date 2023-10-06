The festive season is upon us, and we cannot be more joyous! As we gear to celebrate the best of our culture and traditions tracing back our roots, it’s a must to dress for the occasion by putting the best ethnic fashion foot forward. From Navratri to Durga Puja and Karwa Chauth to Diwali, a host of festivals have aligned for the upcoming two months, and all of these occasions call for us to update our ethnic wardrobe, don’t you agree? Every festival demands a different set of traditional attire, and today, we will share some major Durga Puja-inspired looks ft. none other than our Bollywood bongs that can be perfect for your Subho Ashtami and Subho Navmi ensembles, so let’s jump right in!

1. Sushmita Sen

Who better than Sushmita Sen knows how to make a chic statement? The Bollywood diva is rarely spotted in traditional attires. Still, whenever she is, she makes sure that onlookers stare at her in disbelief, courtesy of her positive energy that is a blend of equal part sophistication and sass. If you are someone who likes to go for classics, this Sushmita Sen banarasi look heavily accessorized with jewelry can be your vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

2. Rhea Chakraborty

‘Jalebi’ Rhea Chakraborty is another Bong babe who often impresses us with her sartorial choices. For the girlies out there who are not a huge fan of draping, this readymade ivory saree can serve you the best, barring the hassle while also making a modern appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



3. Bipasha Basu

Bengali babe Bipasha Basu is our personal favorite who can never go wrong with her traditional outfits and makes sure to dress to the nines for every occasion. Durga Puja being her favorite festival, Bips makes sure to doll up in her best traditional fit, making us swoon over her brown beauty. This Rani pink saree look of Bipasha is the one to die for and will make you glow on the occasion. You can also accessorize it with golden oxidized jewelry like Bipasha or opt for your personalized touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



4. Kajol

Kajol is our quintessential Bong babe who takes great pride in celebrating her roots. She makes sure to attend pandals every year on Durga Puja while also putting her classic traditional saree collection on display. This polka-dotted red saree will give you all the vintage feels while helping you embrace the festive vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)



5. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji stays away from the limelight but is frequently spotted during Durga Puja season. The Bengali actress’ banarasi saree collection will make you submit to her royal prowess. This one particular red saree look is our favorite from Rani’s lookbook, and we are sure you would also agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranimukherjee chopra🔵 (@ranimukherjeeeofficial)

Which traditional look do you like the most? Let us know!

For more such fashion inspo, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pakistani Actors Mahira Khan & Fawad Khan Served Wedding Aesthetics In Ivory & Gold Fusion Setting New Trends In The Fashion World – Ah We So Wish This Partition Had Never Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News