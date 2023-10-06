Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular celebrities in the West. She started off as a child artist and rose to fame with her character of ‘Eleven’ in Stranger Things, and ever since then, there has been no turning back. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Brown entered her 18th birthday in style, donning a revealing cut-out dress and looking sensuous in it. Alexa play, “Your Body Is A Wonderland” by John Mayer!

Millie enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 63 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the platform and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious life, and we adore her PDA-filled photos with beau Jake Bongiovi.

Now, talking about her throwback photo, Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 in 2022 and entered her birthday in style. The Stranger Things fame wore a sparkly cut-out dress that came with a plunging neckline, and she looked no less than a diamond in it.

Millie opted for chic glittery makeup on the winged eyes with glossy pink lips and blushed cheeks. The photos are aesthetically pleasing; you can’t take your eyes off her chiseled collarbone and jawline. She kept her tresses open with a middle parting and shiny clips on it.

The sequinned dress from Sabina Bilenko Couture’s Spring 2022 collection featured a keyhole and thigh-high slit. Her radiant smile stole the show and take a look at her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Looking at Millie Bobby Brown’s pictures, we could only think of ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ by John Mayer! Jake Bongiovi is one lucky man.

On the professional front, the shooting of Stranger Things last season was halted due to the Hollywood Writers’ Strike, and it may not be released in 2025, according to the reports.

What are your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s glittery 18th birthday dress? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Wins Street Fashion Yet Again As She Dons Trendiest Denim Jacket With Leather Pants, Proving No One Does It Better Than Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News