After taking the box offices by storm despite a massive clash with Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is now all set to stream on an OTT platform. Ahead of its release, the film got mired in controversies when CBFC issued an ‘A’ certificate limiting its audience to ‘Adults Only’, leaving the star cast and the director Amit Rai fuming over the decision. Apart from Akshay, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and others in the lead roles.

Now, almost two months after its release in the theatres, the makers are gearing up for its OTT release, but it looks like the director is still unhappy for this reason. In a recent interview, Rai slammed the OTT platform for not streaming the uncensored version of the film.

OMG 2 director Amit Rai told Hindustan Times, “I don’t know what their (Netflix) apprehensions are. They don’t even know what discussions happened [with the CBFC] about the film. They (the streaming platform) will show the same version that the Censor Board passed. Ab ispe aur kya hi kar sakte hain? Saare desh ne chilla chilla ke bola par phir bhi Censor Board ko sunaayi nahin de raha, toh koi kuch nahin kar sakta.”

The Filmmaker further slammed the censor board for its hypocrisy and cited Kartik Aaryan’s ad and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani as prime example.

“The shot of a condom ad on a truck was cut from our film, but when I watched Gadar 2 in theatre, which is a U/A certificate film, a condom ad in which Kartik Aaryan asks a girl about her preferred condom flavour played before the film started. That can be shown? It is pure hypocrisy,” added Amit Rai.

Amid all the controversies, OMG 2 will stream on Netflix from October 8.

