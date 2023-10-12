Shah Rukh Khan is one of the actors who might have the most number of mentions if we open box office record books. The superstar is currently on a record-breaking spree with his recently released film Jawan. But while he is shattering the old numbers and making some new ones, we thought of sharing an interesting box office trivia for his fans.

It was way before all the elite box office clubs started. In fact, SRK himself started the prestigious 600 crore club with Jawan and, before that, the 500 crore club with Pathaan. Before him, it was Aamir Khan who started the 100-crore club with Ghajini, followed by the 200 and 300-crore club.

However, it would not come as a surprise that Shah Rukh Khan delivered Bollywood’s first 1 crore opening, making way for others to follow the lead! But what would come as a surprise is the fact that this record was achieved by a flop film from SRK’s career!

In 1995, the Pathaan actor delivered a box office flop with Trimurti. The action film, which starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, along with King Khan, was produced by Subhash Ghai and directed by Mukul Anand. The film was very high on buzz. At least the opening for the film was a testimony to the fact that fans were very excited to witness SRK, Jaggu Dada, and Jhakkas Anil Kapoor’s trio on screen.

Trimurti collected 1 crore on 22 December 1995, the day it was released. Even the first Sunday of the film was higher than the opening as it collected 1.09 crore, probably the highest single-day collection of those times. But the film could not live up to its over-expensive budget of 10 crore.

It collected 8.7 crore at the box office and was a flop. However, it still was the ninth highest-grossing film of that year. In fact, in 1995, four Shah Rukh Khan films made their way to the top ten highest-grossing films that year, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge claiming the top spot, followed by Karan Arjun settling for the second number.

So that is how you define superstars, making records even with their flop films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

