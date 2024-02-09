Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are on their way to becoming parents, and the couple is five months pregnant. Recently, while promoting their new film together, Article 370, the actress confirmed the news. The couple’s ‘awww-dorable’ chemistry became the talk of the town as Mr. Dhar was seen setting husband goals at the event. Aditya and Yami enjoy a net worth of 70.5 crore together.

The Uri couple got married in a private ceremony in 2021. They fell in love on the set while shooting for Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Yami played a significant role, and Aditya Dhar directed the film. After three years of a happy marriage, the couple is enjoying their pregnancy phase.

Recently, Aditya Dhar was seen comforting his wife, Yami Gautam, with a cushion while she sat down for a media interview. Their chemistry is winning the internet, and we decided to check their status on the moneymeter. Aditya and Yami have been relevant in the industry for quite some time now and have accumulated a decent amount of worth together.

Yami Gautam’s Career

Yami started her career as an actress on Indian Television, and she first starred in a TV show called Chand Ke Paar Chalo. However, she shot to fame with a show titled Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which starred Gaurav Khanna, better known as Anuj from Anupamaa! After a successful stint on TV, Yami made her film debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor.

Yami Gautam’s Net Worth & Salary

Yami enjoys a net worth of 58 crore, and most of it has come through her hard-earned salary for films and brand endorsements. The actress reportedly charges 1.5 crore to 2 crore for brands and was paid a whopping 8 crore for her stint as the parallel lead in OMG 2.

Aditya Dhar’s Net Worth

Aditya started his career as a screenwriter in 2009 for a film titled Boond. He was later on the writing team of Aakrosh and Tezz before he made his debut as a director with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He is producing Article 370 and enjoys a net worth of 12.5 crore.

Aditya Dhar won the National Award for Best Director and Filmfare for Best Debut Director for Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was supposed to direct Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama, but the film has been shelved due to an inflated budget.

Coming back to Yami and Aditya’s assets, the couple owns a beautiful home in Bandra, and Yami owns a house in Chandigarh, where her parents reside. She was gifted a beautiful diamond necklace worth 15 lakh as a wedding gift by Vicky Kaushal. The couple owns an Audi Q7 worth 99 lakhs.

Hope they keep growing together and earn millions together! Wishing them happiness for eternity.

